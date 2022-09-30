49ers PREP Selects Tyler Trudeau as Player of the Week 4

The Livermore High School varsity football team has been tested early and often throughout the first four weeks of the high school season, but on the back of senior quarterback Tyler Trudeau along with a strong offensive and defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have remained undefeated on the season. "We have played against some great teams so far, but we have been able to pull it out each week," said Livermore head coach John Wade. In part due to the play and leadership of Tyler Trudeau.

The Livermore Cowboys defeated the American Canyon Wolves on Friday night 38-35 as Trudeau exploded for 288 yards, 4 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown to help give Livermore High School the victory, moving their record to 4-0 on this young season.

On Friday night, the lefty quarterback was instrumental to the offensive scheme both through the air and on the ground. "We have the perfect mix of QB and WR play. Tyler can make all the throws, utilizes multiple receivers and make plays with his feet," said Wade.

Off the Field, Trudeau likes to volunteer his time as a youth basketball and football coach and referee in his spare time. Trudeau is a multi-sport athlete who also plays baseball for the Cowboys in the spring.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Livermore High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.