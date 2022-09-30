49ers PREP Selects Tyler Trudeau as Player of the Week 4

Sep 30, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Ryan Dillard

49ers PREP Coordinator

CoachPlayerOfTheWeek16 x 9 PLAYER (2)

The Livermore High School varsity football team has been tested early and often throughout the first four weeks of the high school season, but on the back of senior quarterback Tyler Trudeau along with a strong offensive and defensive side of the ball, the Cowboys have remained undefeated on the season. "We have played against some great teams so far, but we have been able to pull it out each week," said Livermore head coach John Wade. In part due to the play and leadership of Tyler Trudeau.

The Livermore Cowboys defeated the American Canyon Wolves on Friday night 38-35 as Trudeau exploded for 288 yards, 4 passing touchdowns and 1 rushing touchdown to help give Livermore High School the victory, moving their record to 4-0 on this young season.

On Friday night, the lefty quarterback was instrumental to the offensive scheme both through the air and on the ground. "We have the perfect mix of QB and WR play. Tyler can make all the throws, utilizes multiple receivers and make plays with his feet," said Wade.

Off the Field, Trudeau likes to volunteer his time as a youth basketball and football coach and referee in his spare time. Trudeau is a multi-sport athlete who also plays baseball for the Cowboys in the spring.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Livermore High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.

Congratulations, Tyler!

Related Content

news

49ers PREP Selects Jason Piccolotti as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 4 of the season goes to Jason Piccolotti, head coach for Terra Nova High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Taeshaun Lyons as Player of the Week 3

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 3 goes to Taeshaun Lyons of Tennyson High School in Hayward, CA.

news

49ers PREP Selects Willie Augenstein as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 1 goes to Willie Augenstein of Branham High School in San Jose, CA.

news

49ers PREP Selects Paul Reynaud as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for week three of the season goes to Paul Reynaud, Head Coach for Concord High School in Concord, CA.

news

49ers PREP Selects Darren Yafai as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for week one of the season goes to Darren Yafai, Head Coach for Christopher High School in Gilroy, CA.

news

49ers PREP Selects Jackson Harris as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 2 goes to Jackson Harris of Berkeley High School in Berkeley, CA.

news

49ers PREP Selects Phil Ferrigno as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 1 of the season goes to Phil Ferrigno, head coach for Lincoln High School in San Francisco, CA.

news

The Honor Group and the 49ers Announce 11th-Annual Honor Bowl

The Sacramento-based nonprofit partnered with the 49ers to host nine top-ranked matchups in Northern and Southern California

news

49ers PREP to Equip 10 Under-Resourced Football Programs

The National Football League Foundation is partnering with True Impact Football to offer free coaching resources to 320 schools.

news

49ers PREP Selects Michael Peters as Coach of the Year

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank awarded its Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Year and NFL Don Shula Coach of the Year nominee to Michael Peters, head coach of McClymonds High School.

news

49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

The second annual 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp fueled by Gatorade makes its way to Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, April 6.

Advertising