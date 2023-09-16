49ers PREP Selects Terry Hendrix as Coach of the Week

Sep 16, 2023 at 08:00 AM
The Oakland Wildcats have had a historic start to the 2023 season, capped off by Friday night's win over the Balboa Buccaneers, 44-0. Coach Terry Hendrix's team has now won two-consecutive games for the first time since 2019, not having won a game in 2020 or 2021.

"This has been significant for the school, big for the team and big for the community," Coach Hendrix shared. "We had to unlearn some bad habits from the previous two seasons, but this is why I love to coach." Coach Hendrix did just that on Friday night, following his own mantra: "Coaches coach, and players play."

Hendrix has an extensive coaching resume in the Bay Area, with long stops coaching in Fremont and with San Francisco City College. "I love coaching kids from different backgrounds, facing different struggles," said Hendrix. "I want the best for these kids, as some deserve college attention both on the field and off it."

Coach Hendrix attributed the victory to a collective team effort, requiring all his players to contribute on both sides of the ball. "We are small but mighty. I always tell my guys, 'Only 11 at a time.'" In true fashion, the small but mighty Wildcats continue to make history despite having only 17 players. Moving forward, Coach Hendrix wants his team to take it one day at a time and establish a winning culture in the program.

As the 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Hendrix will receive a $1,000 grant for the Kennedy High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Hendrix will also be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday at 6 and 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.

