49ers PREP Selects Taeshaun Lyons as Player of the Week 3

Sep 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ryan Dillard

49ers PREP Coordinator

CoachPlayerOfTheWeek16 x 9 PLAYER (1)

All eyes were on Taeshaun Lyons as the Tennyson Lancers defeated the Mt Eden Monarchs 48-6 on Friday night. Lyons finished the game with 293 receiving yards along with three touchdowns, shattering the school's single-game receiving yards record, in the first half. Tennyson remains undefeated on the season after taking down their cross-town rival.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver and defensive back always tries to play within himself and take advantage of what is given to him. "I did what was expected of me, we were not trying to force me the ball, after the game I felt like I could have done more," said Lyons. W

The Lancers have found early season success in part because of Lyons play on the field, but off the field, Taeshaun is setting the tone for the football program. Head coach John Pangelina knows how special Lyons is on and off the field for the Lancer Program. "The younger guys look up to Taeshuan, off the field he is quiet but, on the field, he is a vocal leader and like another coach on the field, he knows what to do," said Pangelina. "He talks with his pads, when he gets fired up, he gets on a roll, making everyone around him better."

Lyons looks to keep the early season success rolling each game and loves to play for his friends, family and city. "I want to put on a show for the city of Hayward, for my family and for the love of the game," said Lyons.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Tennyson High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.

Congratulations, Taeshaun!

