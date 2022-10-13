49ers PREP Selects Salvador Espinoza as Player of the Week 6

Oct 13, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Ryan Dillard

49ers PREP Coordinator

CoachPlayerOfTheWeek-Week616 x 9 PLAYER (1)

The Lincoln High School Lions stayed perfect Friday night with a dominating victory over the Bruins of Branham 40-12. On the back of senior running back Salvador Espinoza, the Lions controlled the game from the start, scoring early and often. Espinoza ended the game with 23 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns, along with three receptions for 44 yards.

"Salvador has been a spark plug for us all year long," said Kevin Collins, Lincoln High School's head coach. "He might be small in demeanor, but he is fearless. He hits holes hard on offense and makes plays on the other side of the ball as a defensive back," said Collins.

Espinoza embodies what it is to be a student at Lincoln. He is the youngest of five sisters whom all went to Lincoln, and his mom volunteers for the football program. He loves football and he loves Lincoln.

"During the shortened Covid season Salvador was seen organizing his teammates at lunch, still playing the game he loves," said Collins.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Lincoln High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.

Congratulations, Salvador!

Related Content

news

49ers PREP Selects Roberto Clemente as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 6 goes to Dougherty Valley High School head coach Roberto Clemente.

news

49ers PREP Selects Elijah Walker as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 5 goes to Elijah Walker of Wilcox High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Danny Jones as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank goes to Danny Jones, head coach for Amador Valley High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Tyler Trudeau as Player of the Week 4

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 4 goes to Tyler Trudeau from Livermore High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Jason Piccolotti as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 4 of the season goes to Jason Piccolotti, head coach for Terra Nova High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Taeshaun Lyons as Player of the Week 3

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 3 goes to Taeshaun Lyons of Tennyson High School in Hayward, CA.

news

49ers PREP Selects Willie Augenstein as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 1 goes to Willie Augenstein of Branham High School in San Jose, CA.

news

49ers PREP Selects Paul Reynaud as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for week three of the season goes to Paul Reynaud, Head Coach for Concord High School in Concord, CA.

news

49ers PREP Selects Darren Yafai as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for week one of the season goes to Darren Yafai, Head Coach for Christopher High School in Gilroy, CA.

news

49ers PREP Selects Jackson Harris as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 2 goes to Jackson Harris of Berkeley High School in Berkeley, CA.

news

49ers PREP Selects Phil Ferrigno as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 1 of the season goes to Phil Ferrigno, head coach for Lincoln High School in San Francisco, CA.

Advertising