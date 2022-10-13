49ers PREP Selects Salvador Espinoza as Player of the Week 6

The Lincoln High School Lions stayed perfect Friday night with a dominating victory over the Bruins of Branham 40-12. On the back of senior running back Salvador Espinoza, the Lions controlled the game from the start, scoring early and often. Espinoza ended the game with 23 carries for 144 yards and three touchdowns, along with three receptions for 44 yards.

"Salvador has been a spark plug for us all year long," said Kevin Collins, Lincoln High School's head coach. "He might be small in demeanor, but he is fearless. He hits holes hard on offense and makes plays on the other side of the ball as a defensive back," said Collins.

Espinoza embodies what it is to be a student at Lincoln. He is the youngest of five sisters whom all went to Lincoln, and his mom volunteers for the football program. He loves football and he loves Lincoln.

"During the shortened Covid season Salvador was seen organizing his teammates at lunch, still playing the game he loves," said Collins.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Lincoln High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.