49ers PREP Selects Roberto Clemente as Coach of the Week

The Dougherty Valley Wildcats extend their record to 6-0 after a big win over the Vallejo Red Hawks. The Wildcats got the momentum early and scored in all three phases of the game in their 50-12 victory.

Coach Clemente was born and raised a Hayward kid where he went to Moreau High School and graduated from Mt. Eden. After high school, he went to San Diego State University and immediately jumped into coaching. He started down south at his university and then worked his way around the Bay, leaving an imprint on Mission San Jose, Dublin, Milpitas and now Dougherty Valley.

As a wing offense, Dougherty Valley wants to put the ball in the hands of their running backs. They want to be able to control the tempo, chew up the clock and win in all three phases of the game. On Friday, his team got off to a great start, returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown. It was not long after when his defense got a takeaway and scored a safety. "Once we built momentum on the defensive side, everyone was firing on all cylinders," said Coach Clemente.

Coach Clemente wants to change the narrative at Dougherty Valley. He mentioned how his school has never been known as a football or athletic school, and he wants to recreate their identity. His players have been naturally playing with a chip on their shoulder and demanding respect. The Wildcats are currently undefeated and looking to treat every game as a learning experience.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Clemente will receive a $1,000 grant for the Dougherty Valley High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Clemente will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday's at 6 and 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.