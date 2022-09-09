49ers PREP Selects Phil Ferrigno as Coach of the Week

The Lincoln Mustangs picked up their first win of the season against the Jefferson Grizzlies of Daly City. Junior linebacker Diego Cristerna led the way for the Mustangs defense with 6 total tackles and an interception. Along with great play on the defense, Lincoln was able to control the ball with their run game in their 43-14 victory.

Ferrigno was excited with how his team played on Friday night. With 29 unanswered points in the first quarter, the Mustangs jumped to an early lead and secured all the momentum. One of his main messages throughout the week was playing physical, not hurting themselves and being smart and mistake free. Coach Ferrigno's gameplan going into the game was to control the ball on offense, play good defense and great special teams, and Ferrigno loves how his team played with emotion during all three phases of this game.

Coach Ferrigno wants to make sure his players are committed to the program. He believes everyone should go in same direction if they want the team to succeed. Within his program, he provides structure and a safe space for players to reach their potential. "Dedication to do it, discipline to do it every day and the desire to be great are our main priorities," said Coach Ferrigno.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Ferrigno will receive a $1,000 grant for the Lincoln High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Ferrigno will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday's at 6 & 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.