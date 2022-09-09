49ers PREP Selects Phil Ferrigno as Coach of the Week

Sep 09, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Ryan Dillard

49ers PREP Coordinator

CoachPlayerOfTheWeek16 x 9 COACH

The Lincoln Mustangs picked up their first win of the season against the Jefferson Grizzlies of Daly City. Junior linebacker Diego Cristerna led the way for the Mustangs defense with 6 total tackles and an interception. Along with great play on the defense, Lincoln was able to control the ball with their run game in their 43-14 victory.

Ferrigno was excited with how his team played on Friday night. With 29 unanswered points in the first quarter, the Mustangs jumped to an early lead and secured all the momentum. One of his main messages throughout the week was playing physical, not hurting themselves and being smart and mistake free. Coach Ferrigno's gameplan going into the game was to control the ball on offense, play good defense and great special teams, and Ferrigno loves how his team played with emotion during all three phases of this game.

Coach Ferrigno wants to make sure his players are committed to the program. He believes everyone should go in same direction if they want the team to succeed. Within his program, he provides structure and a safe space for players to reach their potential. "Dedication to do it, discipline to do it every day and the desire to be great are our main priorities," said Coach Ferrigno.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Ferrigno will receive a $1,000 grant for the Lincoln High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Ferrigno will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday's at 6 & 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.

Congratulations, Coach Ferrigno!

Related Content

news

49ers PREP Selects Willie Augenstein as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 1 goes to Willie Augenstein of Branham High School in San Jose, CA.

news

The Honor Group and the 49ers Announce 11th-Annual Honor Bowl

The Sacramento-based nonprofit partnered with the 49ers to host nine top-ranked matchups in Northern and Southern California

news

49ers PREP to Equip 10 Under-Resourced Football Programs

The National Football League Foundation is partnering with True Impact Football to offer free coaching resources to 320 schools.

news

49ers PREP Selects Michael Peters as Coach of the Year

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank awarded its Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Year and NFL Don Shula Coach of the Year nominee to Michael Peters, head coach of McClymonds High School.

news

49ers PREP Presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp Fueled by Gatorade

The second annual 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Skills Camp fueled by Gatorade makes its way to Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, April 6.

news

49ers Select Ryan Patridge as Coach of the Year Presented by U.S. Bank

The San Francisco 49ers High School Coach of the Year presented by U.S. Bank award for the 2018 season goes to Ryan Partridge, Head Coach for Liberty High School in Brentwood, Calif.

news

49ers select Frank Lopez Jr. as Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week

The San Francisco 49ers Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank award for week 10 of the season goes to Frank Lopez Jr., Head Coach for Mt. Pleasant High School in San Jose, CA.

news

49ers select Fresh Ison of Moreau Catholic High School as the 2018 Week 10 Player of the Week Presented by U.S. Bank

The 49ers High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for week 10 goes to Fresh Ison of Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward, CA.

news

49ers Select Bryan Smith as Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week

The San Francisco 49ers Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank award for week nine of the season goes to Bryan Smith, Head Coach for San Benito School in Hollister, CA.

news

49ers Select Jaremmy Kanongataa as Week 9 Player of the Week

The 49ers High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for week 9 goes to Jaremmy Kanongataa' of Independence High School in San Jose, CA.

news

49ers Unveil High School Community Corner Presented by U.S. Bank

Details behind a new 49ers PREP interactive wall activation going inside Levi's® Stadium.

Advertising