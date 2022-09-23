49ers PREP Selects Paul Reynaud as Coach of the Week

Sep 23, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ryan Dillard

49ers PREP Coordinator

CoachPlayerOfTheWeek16 x 9 COACH (1)

The Concord Minutemen picked up their third win of the season against the San Lorenzo Grizzlies. The Minutemen offense leaned on their veteran offensive linemen to get their run game going. By pounding the ball in between the tackles, the Minutemen secured the momentum early in the game and never looked back in their 37-0 victory.

The mission for Coach Reynaud's team going into this week was to improve on the run game and become better tacklers. After a solid week of practice, they came out the gate strong and brought their practice habits to the field. The Minutemen defense got a turnover on the first play of the game and capitalized by scoring three plays later. Junior running back Monte Beam led the offense with 13 carries for 144 yards and three total touchdowns.

Coach Reynaud's main focus throughout the season is getting better each week. As a coach, he wants to build on the fundamentals and techniques of the game. Not only does he want his players to improve in the game of football, but he also wants to help them reach their full potential as citizens of society. "I love when a kid invites me to their wedding, tells me about the birth of their kid or asks me for life advice," said Coach Reynaud. When Coach Reynaud is done coaching, he wants his student-athletes to know he cared.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Reynaud will receive a $1,000 grant for the Concord High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Reynaud will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday's at 6 & 10 pm PT on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.

Congratulations, Coach Reynaud!

