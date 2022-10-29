49ers PREP Selects Paul Perenon as Coach of the Week

The Mt. Eden Monarchs pick up a big 41-3 victory against a very tough Irvington Vikings team. After jumping out to a 19-3 lead in the first half, the Monarchs never looked back, playing lights out defense to hold the Vikings to only 3 points on the evening. The Monarchs are now 1-1 in league play and 4-3 on the season.

Coach Perenon grew up in Oakland where he graduated from St. Mary's High School in Berkeley and played football. With positive coaches in his life, he developed his love for the game of football. Although he did not play in college, he realized he wanted to stay connected to the game and felt coaching would be a great way to do it.

After several years of working at his alma mater, Coach Perenon got an opportunity to work at Bishop O'Dowd and then Mt. Eden. Mt. Eden has very little football tradition, so Coach Perenon is changing the culture by preparing his players for what will come in life. "We want to teach our student-athletes how to make the right decisions, overcome hurdles and fight adversity. The most important thing is making sure the kids are pointed in the right direction," said Coach Perenon.

Going into the Irvington game, Mt. Eden's goal was to take the quarterback out the game and make him get other players involved. Coach Perenon was proud of how his team did not give up any explosive plays on defense. He was also proud of how his offense stepped up and scored on the opening play. After a big stop from the defense on the first drive, the Monarchs capitalized by punching the ball in the end zone with a boot pass. Coach Perenon gave credit to his entire staff for being positive role models for all of the student-athletes.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Perenon will receive a $1,000 grant for the Mt. Eden High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Perenon will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday's at 6 an 10 p.m. PT on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.