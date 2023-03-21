49ers PREP Selects Julieta Juarez as the Girls Flag Football Player of the Week 

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank is proud to give the inaugural Girls Flag Football Player of the Week Award to Julieta Juarez of Galileo High School in San Francisco, CA.

The girls flag football season started with a statement. On the first play during Galileo's game, junior running back Julieta Juarez took the ball up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown run to give Galileo High School the 7-0 lead over ICA. Galileo and Juarez did not look back for the rest of the game, ending the day with a convincing 53-0 victory and 3 touches for 89 yards and a touchdown for Juarez.

"She told me I got you, so I got her the ball and she set the tone for the rest of the game," said Galileo's head coach Adrian Poot of his running back's first play.

She has been motivated since the end of last season and could not wait to get the new year started.

"Last year we went to the championship and lost," Juarez said. "This is our redemption and it started today."

Juarez, who also plays soccer, said football is not her first sport but has grown to love the game after picking it up last year. "I was devastated that you can't watch girls play football on TV," said Juarez. "Seeing the flag football commercial on TV during the Super Bowl was super exciting and I can't wait to see how the sport will grow."

As our 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Girls Flag Football Player of the Week, Juarez will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where she will be recognized on the field.

"I have never had anything like this happen to me, it makes me so happy," Juarez said of her Player of the Week recognition. "I don't usually get the spotlight."