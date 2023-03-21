49ers PREP Selects Julieta Juarez as the Girls Flag Football Player of the Week 

Mar 20, 2023 at 06:30 PM
49ers PREP - Tight Ends
Tucker Baksa 

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank

CoachPlayerOfTheWeek-16-x-9

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank is proud to give the inaugural Girls Flag Football Player of the Week Award to Julieta Juarez of Galileo High School in San Francisco, CA.

The girls flag football season started with a statement. On the first play during Galileo's game, junior running back Julieta Juarez took the ball up the middle for a 75-yard touchdown run to give Galileo High School the 7-0 lead over ICA. Galileo and Juarez did not look back for the rest of the game, ending the day with a convincing 53-0 victory and 3 touches for 89 yards and a touchdown for Juarez.

"She told me I got you, so I got her the ball and she set the tone for the rest of the game," said Galileo's head coach Adrian Poot of his running back's first play.

She has been motivated since the end of last season and could not wait to get the new year started.

"Last year we went to the championship and lost," Juarez said. "This is our redemption and it started today."

Juarez, who also plays soccer, said football is not her first sport but has grown to love the game after picking it up last year. "I was devastated that you can't watch girls play football on TV," said Juarez. "Seeing the flag football commercial on TV during the Super Bowl was super exciting and I can't wait to see how the sport will grow."

As our 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Girls Flag Football Player of the Week, Juarez will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where she will be recognized on the field.

"I have never had anything like this happen to me, it makes me so happy," Juarez said of her Player of the Week recognition. "I don't usually get the spotlight."

Congratulations, Julieta!

Related Content

news

49ers Support Initiative to Make Girls Flag Football a High School Varsity Sport

With support from the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL, the California Interscholastic Federation voted to make girls flag football a varsity sport across the state.

news

49ers PREP Selects Phil Ferrigno as the Coach of the Year

This year's 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Year award and Don Shula Coach of the Year nominee goes to Phil Ferrigno.

news

49ers PREP Selects Bradley Tubbs as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 10 goes to Bradley Tubbs, head coach for Newark Memorial High School.

news

49ers Host Event to Empower and Educate Students of Mexico City

The 49ers hosted La Academia de la Fundación, a two-day series of community-focused initiatives to inspire the underprivileged youth of Mexico City.

news

49ers PREP Selects Jeff Scheller as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 9 of the season goes to Jeff Scheller, head coach for San Mateo High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Paul Perenon as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 8 goes to Paul Perenon, head coach for Mt. Eden High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Dhiraj Gurung as Player of the Week 8

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 8 goes to Dhiraj Gurung.

news

49ers PREP Selects Matt Kaufman as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 7 of the season goes to Matt Kaufman.

news

49ers PREP Selects Salvador Espinoza as Player of the Week 6

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 6 goes to Salvador Espinozal of Lincoln High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Roberto Clemente as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 6 goes to Dougherty Valley High School head coach Roberto Clemente.

news

49ers PREP Selects Danny Jones as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank goes to Danny Jones, head coach for Amador Valley High School.

Advertising