49ers PREP Selects Jeff Scheller as Coach of the Week

The San Mateo Bearcats picked up a big 26-14 victory against the talented Terra Nova Tigers. The Bearcats played very physical, pounding the ball and scoring all four touchdowns on the ground. The Bearcats are now 4-0 in league play and 6-2 overall on the season.

Coach Scheller grew up in the San Mateo area where he graduated from Hillsdale High School and played at the College of San Mateo. A lot of his coaches made the game fun for him and made him want to stay connected to this sport. From all of his positive experiences, Coach Scheller felt called to be a coach where he could have the same impact his coaches had on him.

Going into the Terra Nova game, the Bearcats focus was to hold onto the ball as long as possible and use the play clock to their advantage. The Bearcats did a great job of controlling the clock with their triple option offense. Their offense is led by senior quarterback Giancarlo Selvitella and senior running back Daniel Feletoa. Selvitella finished with 134 total yards and two touchdowns while Feletoa finished with 22 carries for 165 yards and one touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, Coach Scheller was impressed by his entire defensive unit. The Bearcat defense held the Tigers to only 60 yards in the first half. One of the most memorable plays from the night came from sophomore defensive back Cameron Palma. Palma had an interception where he tip-toed the sideline and pulled the ball down. His interception got everyone excited and even made Coach Scheller jump up and down.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Scheller will receive a $1,000 grant for the San Mateo High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Scheller will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday's at 6 and 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.