49ers PREP Selects Jaxon Bell as Player of the Week

In the world of high school sports, certain individuals possess the ability to captivate both fans and teammates alike. Jaxon Bell, a remarkable member of the Class of 2026, has seamlessly woven himself into this fabric of athletic excellence. A versatile player excelling as a running back and safety, Bell's journey from a young age to his current standing as a varsity student-athlete is nothing short of inspiring.

Jaxon Bell's story begins with a familial connection to the world of sports. Following in the footsteps of his father, Bell embarked on his athletic journey at the tender age of 7. From those early days on the field, it was clear that Bell was destined for greatness. Playing in the same positions as his father, he embraced the legacy and used it as a foundation to build upon.

The offseason, often a crucial period for an athlete's growth, became a pivotal time for Jaxon Bell. His commitment to improvement led him to track and weightlifting sessions, endeavors aimed at not only enhancing physical strength but also boosting his self-confidence. This determination not only reflected his devotion to the sport but also underscored his unyielding work ethic.

Jaxon Bell's presence on the field is undeniable. His humility, work ethic and the tenacity he displays in every game set him apart from his peers. Though Bell may be a quiet figure off the field, his actions on it speak volumes. His ability to play big, fighting relentlessly for every yard, has gained him admiration from fans and opponents alike.

An astute player, Bell takes advantage of every situation, showcasing a remarkable football IQ. His understanding of the game enables him to navigate complex plays and strategize effectively, contributing to his team's success. Last Friday, Bell helped lead the Liberty Lions to victory through some big offensive plays against the Enochs Eagles and finished off the night with 16 carries for 194 yards and three touchdowns.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Liberty High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.