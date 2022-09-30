49ers PREP Selects Jason Piccolotti as Coach of the Week

Sep 30, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Ryan Dillard

49ers PREP Coordinator

CoachPlayerOfTheWeek16 x 9 COACH (2)

The Terra Nova Tigers are now 3-1 on the season after a big win over the Cupertino Pioneers. Although the Tigers started off slow, they picked it up in the second quarter with the help of junior running back Mateo Corona. Corona had 9 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the 37-0 victory.

Coach Piccolotti was born and raised in Pacifica where he went to Oceana High School and played at the City College of San Francisco. He has always had a passion for the game of football especially as a star quarterback in high school and college. As he grew older, he got into coaching and realized that he wanted to change kids' lives in a positive way. In 2019, he took over as head coach for the Terra Nova football program.

Every week Coach Piccolotti coaches hard where he can put his player in the right position to succeed during the game. Going into the Cupertino matchup, he wanted his team to be intentional about putting in consistent effort and beating the other team off the line. At first, there were a lot of blocking and alignment mistakes that cost them a few drives. However, he was proud of his team for how they responded. The Tigers picked up the intensity and started executing their plays better, leading to a shut out at the end of the game. He gave a shoutout to all his assistants for their hard work leading up to the game.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Piccolotti will receive a $1,000 grant for the Terra Nova High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Piccolotti will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday at 6 & 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.

Congratulations, Coach Piccolotti!

