49ers PREP Selects Jared Muela as Coach of the Week

Sep 29, 2023 at 08:00 AM
49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank

In their inaugural season of high school girls flag football, the Granada Matadors are diligently laying the foundation for a culture that will sustain success at the varsity level. This commitment to building a strong team was unmistakably evident when the Matadors secured a resounding victory over their cross-town rival, Livermore High School, with an impressive score of 42-6.  Quarterback Bella Moen threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 34 yards and a score.  Outside linebacker Kate Brongiel had a huge 60+ yard interception return for a touchdown, and running backs Kayla Clarin and Saskia Raab combined for 150 yards and two touchdowns on the way to the Granada victory.

Reflecting on his program, Granada's head coach, Jared Muela, expressed his commitment to its long-term sustainability. "We are in the process of building a program that we envision thriving for years to come," said Muela. Granada's impressive roster, comprising over 50 girls without making any cuts, enabled them to field not just one but two full teams. Coach Muela acknowledged the additional effort required to manage two teams and construct a second schedule, giving credit to the administration and the athletic department for their investment in both the sport and their student-athletes.

Coach Muela brings a wealth of football coaching experience, spanning several decades and multiple high schools, including Soquel, Irvington, Washington and now Granada High School. This year marks his debut coaching on the girls flag football side, demonstrating his adaptability and passion for the sport.

Being named the Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week holds special significance for Coach Muela, who regards it as an honor. He recognizes Charlie as a legendary figure in Bay Area high school football and sees his involvement in this program as a means of preserving Charlie's legacy. "Charlie's story serves as a powerful reminder that life is defined by our choices when challenges arise—whether we choose to avoid them or confront and overcome them."

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Muela will receive a $1,000 grant for the Granada High School girls flag football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Muela will also be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday at 6 and 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.

Congratulations, Coach Muela!

