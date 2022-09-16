49ers PREP selects Jackson Harris as Player of the Week

With a score of 39-24, the Berkeley Yellowjackets, led by head coach David Perry, beat the American Eagles.

Jackson Harris (#9) helped lead the Berkeley Yellowjackets to victory through some big offensive plays against the Eagles. Harris is a senior who plays wide receiver, and he finished off the night with five receptions for 170 yards and four touchdowns.

The 6-3, 195 pound wide receiver has become a true leader for the Berkeley football team. Harris decided to give football a chance after playing soccer since elementary school. He tried out during the Covid season and fell in love with the game. In the offseason, he devoted his time and effort to working on his speed and watching film. He also participated in six different football camps to gain knowledge, get exposure and add different skill sets to his toolbox.

All his work has been paying off so far with his phenomenal play over the first two games of the season. In the American game, Harris scored two of his touchdowns in the first half and added another one in the second. One of his touchdowns happened to be right before the half, and the score gave his team a 28-24 lead.

Coach Perry is very excited to help Harris continue to harness his potential as a student-athlete. "Harris is all in from a culture and philosophical standpoint, and his willingness to learn has been helping him to produce," said Coach Perry.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Berkeley High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.