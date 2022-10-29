49ers PREP Selects Dhiraj Gurung as Player of the Week 8

The Washington Eagles knew they needed a spark going into their matchup with city rival Lowell High School on Friday. The spark they needed turned into an explosion due to the play from senior Dhiraj Gurung. The two-way player had 221 total yards and three total touchdowns as the primary running back on the offensive side of the ball. Then on the defensive side of the ball, Gurung had three interceptions to lead the Eagles to victory over the Lowell Cardinal.

The Eagles focus going into the game was to get the ball in Gurung's hands any way they could. "Dhiraj is really athletic. We look to get him in space where he can use his acceleration to get up the field and make any defender miss," said Washington head coach Michael Gatmen.

Although Gurung does not have the loudest voice on the team, he would rather lead his fellow teammates through his work-ethic and no-nonsense approach to the game of football. "He is not a vocal leader but more of a lead-by-example type of guy. At the end of practice, if guys are acting up and not doing what they are supposed to do, Dhiraj will give them a look or tap on the shoulder and everyone will fall back in order," said Gatmen.

Dhiraj is the prototypical student-athlete. "He is a great kid. His coaches, classmates, and teammates love him," said Gatmen.

As the school of this week's recipient of the 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Washington High School will receive a grant from the 49ers Foundation to put towards its football program.