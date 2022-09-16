49ers PREP selects Darren Yafai as Coach of the Week

The Christopher Cougars picked up their second win of the season against the Piedmont Hill Pirates. With a dominant offensive performance, the Cougars made a statement through the air and on the ground in the 51-9 victory.

Coach Yafai is entering his 32nd year of teaching and coaching after taking over last summer as the Cougar's head coach. Coach Yafai has been focused on making sure his players enjoy and embrace every part of their journey. He loves to help young athletes, get them physically fit and support them in the classroom. As a reward, he gives his scholar-athlete stickers out to the student-athletes getting it done in the classroom and on the field.

During this week of practice, Coach Yafai emphasized execution and focused on establishing the run game. He thought his team did a great job of this especially after scoring on two fly sweeps in the first half. The Cougars jumped out to an early lead and never looked back after scoring 44 points in the first half.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Yafai will receive a $1,000 grant for the Christopher High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Yafai will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday's at 6 and 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.