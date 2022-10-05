49ers PREP Selects Danny Jones as Coach of the Week

Oct 05, 2022 at 08:00 AM
Ryan Dillard

49ers PREP Coordinator

In the "Battle of Pleasanton", the Amador Valley Dons came up with a big win over the Foothill Falcons. Both teams played a hard-fought game, but the Dons pulled it out in overtime to make their record 3-1 on the season.

Since head coach Danny Jones graduated from Amador Valley, this game meant a lot to him and his program. This program has come a long way under the leadership of Coach Jones. After taking over in 2016, he really wanted to change the culture by running his program like a college program. "I am doing it for the kids and want to give them the best experience as possible," said Coach Jones.

Going into the big rivalry game, Coach Jones' priority was to control the clock, run the ball, and play great defense. He felt like his team did a great job of settling in early and not turning the ball over.

After both programs scored in the second half, the scoreboard stood at 7-7 for most of the game. In the fourth quarter, the Falcons drove down to kick a field goal and end it. However, the Dons blocked the kick to take it into overtime. During overtime, the Dons scored first then made a statement by stopping the Falcons in four down territory and sealing the victory. Coach Jones is focused on winning his league and being a top five seed in the NCS.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Jones will receive a $1,000 grant for the Amador Valley High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Jones will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday's at 6 and10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.

Congratulations, Coach Jones!

