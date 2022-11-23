49ers PREP Selects Bradley Tubbs as Coach of the Week

The Newark Memorial Cougars beat the Arroyo Dons 52-29 to win the Shoreline League title. After scoring 28 points in the first quarter, the Cougars held on to their early lead and never looked back. The Cougars have now won four-straight games, putting them first in league play.

Coach Tubbs has been at Newark Memorial since 2006 and head coach since 2015. As the third head coach in school history, Coach Tubbs is focused on helping his players achieve their potential as students and as athletes. "The best part of coaching is working with sons of former players and hearing about all of their success stories. You get to see all the positive," said Coach Tubbs.

Being competitive in all three phases of the game was very important for Coach Tubbs and his team. He was extremely proud of the defensive side of the ball for how they competed and came up with five turnovers on the night. Sophomore defensive back Leki Vaka forced two of those turnovers with two pick-sixes in the first quarter. All this positive energy from the defense helped the offense move the ball and keep the momentum going.

As our 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Tubbs will receive a $1,000 grant for the Newark Memorial High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Tubbs will be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday's at 6 and 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.