49ers PREP Selects BJ Hagood as Coach of the Week

The Kennedy Titans showcased their dominance in the early stages of the season, securing an emphatic 35-14 victory against their cross-town rivals, the Washington Huskies. This victory served as redemption for the Titans, as they had suffered a defeat at the hands of Washington in a Week 2 matchup in 2022.

Head coach BJ Hagood, a seasoned mentor with experience at various Fremont schools, expressed his satisfaction with the win, especially when it comes against such a close school. He commented, "It's always nice to get a win on Friday night, and it's even sweeter when it's against a cross-town rival."

Coach Hagood attributed the victory to a collective team effort, emphasizing that every player contributed significantly to the win. Notable performances included senior running back Maynard Lerenzo, who amassed over 100 rushing yards. However, Coach Hagood commended the entire team for their outstanding play on both sides of the ball. "Most of our guys play almost every snap, on both sides of the ball, I could not be more proud of them to show that much effort."

Despite the triumphant result, Coach Hagood remains focused on the upcoming challenges, eager to maintain their winning momentum. "Our team goal is to win the league, and every week we win brings us one step closer to achieving that ultimate goal," he conveyed. The Kennedy Titans are determined to continue their winning streak and make their mark in the league.