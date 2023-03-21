49ers PREP Selects Al Williams as Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week 

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank is proud to present the inaugural Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week Award to Al Williams, head coach for Balboa High School in San Francisco, CA.

The Balboa Buccaneers picked up their first win of the season against the Lincoln Mustangs. After a close-fought game, the Buccaneers came away victorious, shutting out the defending champions 14-0 and making a statement to the rest of the league that the Buccaneers are a strong league contender.

As a graduate of Balboa, Williams is ecstatic about coaching at his former high school. He began his coaching career by helping his older brother coach the varsity defensive linemen in the fall. Shortly after, the athletic director reached out to him about an opportunity to be the head coach of the girls flag football team, and he has not looked back since.

To prepare his team for the season, Williams put the players through conditioning and early morning weight room training. His priority is getting the girls to fall in love with their craft and to be better than they were yesterday.

"I want the girls to learn how to be disciplined, own up to responsibilities and know they are capable of doing anything they put their mind to," Coach Williams said.

As the 49ers PREP Girl's Flag Football Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Williams will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field.