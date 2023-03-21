49ers PREP Selects Al Williams as Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week 

Mar 20, 2023 at 06:30 PM
Ryan Dillard

49ers PREP Coordinator

CoachPlayerOfTheWeek-16-x-9-COACH

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank is proud to present the inaugural Girls Flag Football Coach of the Week Award to Al Williams, head coach for Balboa High School in San Francisco, CA.

The Balboa Buccaneers picked up their first win of the season against the Lincoln Mustangs. After a close-fought game, the Buccaneers came away victorious, shutting out the defending champions 14-0 and making a statement to the rest of the league that the Buccaneers are a strong league contender.

As a graduate of Balboa, Williams is ecstatic about coaching at his former high school. He began his coaching career by helping his older brother coach the varsity defensive linemen in the fall. Shortly after, the athletic director reached out to him about an opportunity to be the head coach of the girls flag football team, and he has not looked back since.

To prepare his team for the season, Williams put the players through conditioning and early morning weight room training. His priority is getting the girls to fall in love with their craft and to be better than they were yesterday.

"I want the girls to learn how to be disciplined, own up to responsibilities and know they are capable of doing anything they put their mind to," Coach Williams said.

As the 49ers PREP Girl's Flag Football Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Williams will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field.

Congratulations, Coach Williams!

Related Content

news

49ers PREP Selects Julieta Juarez as the Girls Flag Football Player of the Week

49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank is proud to give the inaugural Girls Flag Football Player of the Week Award to Julieta Juarez of Galileo High School in San Francisco, CA.

news

49ers Support Initiative to Make Girls Flag Football a High School Varsity Sport

With support from the San Francisco 49ers and the NFL, the California Interscholastic Federation voted to make girls flag football a varsity sport across the state.

news

49ers PREP Selects Phil Ferrigno as the Coach of the Year

This year's 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Year award and Don Shula Coach of the Year nominee goes to Phil Ferrigno.

news

49ers PREP Selects Bradley Tubbs as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 10 goes to Bradley Tubbs, head coach for Newark Memorial High School.

news

49ers Host Event to Empower and Educate Students of Mexico City

The 49ers hosted La Academia de la Fundación, a two-day series of community-focused initiatives to inspire the underprivileged youth of Mexico City.

news

49ers PREP Selects Jeff Scheller as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 9 of the season goes to Jeff Scheller, head coach for San Mateo High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Paul Perenon as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 8 goes to Paul Perenon, head coach for Mt. Eden High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Dhiraj Gurung as Player of the Week 8

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 8 goes to Dhiraj Gurung.

news

49ers PREP Selects Matt Kaufman as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 7 of the season goes to Matt Kaufman.

news

49ers PREP Selects Salvador Espinoza as Player of the Week 6

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 6 goes to Salvador Espinozal of Lincoln High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Roberto Clemente as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 6 goes to Dougherty Valley High School head coach Roberto Clemente.

Advertising