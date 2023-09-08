49ers PREP Selects Adhir Ravipati as Coach of the Week

The Riordan Knights kicked off their season in an unconventional manner, opting for a Friday afternoon game against Sacred Heart Prep. The atmosphere was electrifying, with an enthusiastic student section giving the home team an edge. Right from the start, the Knights were executing in all aspects of the game, performing as if they were in mid-season form. This exceptional display led Riordan to a convincing 36-17 victory over their local rival Sacred Heart Prep.

Reflecting on the game, Riordan's head coach, Adhir Ravipati, remarked, "It was a great environment to kick off our season, the student section and the overwhelming community support created the perfect atmosphere." Coach Ravipati credits his young team for setting the culture not just on the field but off it. "Our team embraced a collective objective – to maintain a 3.75 GPA in the classroom. I want these guys to understand that our coaching extends beyond the field; we're invested in them in the classroom and in the community."

In just one week, the foundation of the Riordan culture was firmly established. "Michael Mitchell Jr., our quarterback, set the tone by getting the ball into playmakers' hands throughout the entire game," Ravipati noted. Mitchell's remarkable performance resulted in four touchdowns, yet Ravipati emphasized that this victory was the outcome of all three phases.

Although Coach Ravipati is entering his second year with Riordan, his coaching journey spans an impressive 13 years across various levels. Expressing his sentiments upon receiving the prestigious title of the 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week, Ravipati stated, "I am honored. Having met Charlie back in 2005 during the Wedemeyer All-Star Game, this recognition feels like a full circle moment for me."

As the 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week presented by U.S. Bank, Coach Ravipati will receive a $1,000 grant for the Riordan High School football program from the 49ers Foundation. As part of this award, he will also receive two tickets to a 49ers home game where he will be recognized on the field. Coach Ravipatti will also be featured on the 49ers Cal-Hi Sports Report presented by U.S. Bank on Sunday at 6 and 10 p.m. on NBC Sports California, which will continue to air throughout the week.

Congratulations, Coach Ravipati!

