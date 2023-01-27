49ers PREP Selects Phil Ferrigno as the Coach of the Year

This year's 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Year award and Don Shula Coach of the Year nominee goes to Lincoln High School football head coach Phil Ferrigno.

Ferrigno has made a tremendous impact during his 20 years in the Lincoln community. Throughout his coaching career there, Ferrigno has made 17 playoff appearances and has now won three state championships. The Lincoln Mustangs finished off the 22-23 season with a 10-3 record, and they beat the Crenshaw Cougars in a dominant 54-6 victory to secure the 2022 CIF state football championship title.

Coach Ferrigno believes everyone should go in the same direction if they want the team to succeed. Within his program, he provides structure and a safe space for his players to reach their potential. Coach Ferrigno's motto is, "Dedication to do it, discipline to do it every day and the desire to be great."