49ers PREP Selects Phil Ferrigno as the Coach of the Year

Jan 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM
Ryan Dillard

49ers PREP Coordinator

75557075_CoachPlayerOfTheWeek16 x 9 COACH (8)

This year's 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Year award and Don Shula Coach of the Year nominee goes to Lincoln High School football head coach Phil Ferrigno.

Ferrigno has made a tremendous impact during his 20 years in the Lincoln community. Throughout his coaching career there, Ferrigno has made 17 playoff appearances and has now won three state championships. The Lincoln Mustangs finished off the 22-23 season with a 10-3 record, and they beat the Crenshaw Cougars in a dominant 54-6 victory to secure the 2022 CIF state football championship title.

Coach Ferrigno believes everyone should go in the same direction if they want the team to succeed. Within his program, he provides structure and a safe space for his players to reach their potential. Coach Ferrigno's motto is, "Dedication to do it, discipline to do it every day and the desire to be great."

Congratulations to Coach Ferrigno, the 2022 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Year and Don Shula Coach of the Year nominee!

Related Content

news

49ers PREP Selects Jaden Rashada as the Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 10 goes to Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Bradley Tubbs as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 10 goes to Bradley Tubbs, head coach for Newark Memorial High School.

news

49ers Host Event to Empower and Educate Students of Mexico City

The 49ers hosted La Academia de la Fundación, a two-day series of community-focused initiatives to inspire the underprivileged youth of Mexico City.

news

49ers PREP Selects Jeff Scheller as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 9 of the season goes to Jeff Scheller, head coach for San Mateo High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Dhiraj Gurung as Player of the Week 8

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 8 goes to Dhiraj Gurung.

news

49ers PREP Selects Paul Perenon as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 8 goes to Paul Perenon, head coach for Mt. Eden High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Luke Duncan as Player of the Week 7

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 7 goes to Luke Duncan.

news

49ers PREP Selects Matt Kaufman as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 7 of the season goes to Matt Kaufman.

news

49ers PREP Selects Salvador Espinoza as Player of the Week 6

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 6 goes to Salvador Espinozal of Lincoln High School.

news

49ers PREP Selects Roberto Clemente as Coach of the Week

The 49ers PREP Charlie Wedemeyer Memorial Coach of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 6 goes to Dougherty Valley High School head coach Roberto Clemente.

news

49ers PREP Selects Elijah Walker as Player of the Week

The 49ers PREP High School Player of the Week Award presented by U.S. Bank for Week 5 goes to Elijah Walker of Wilcox High School.

Advertising