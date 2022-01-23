Presented by

Twitter Reacts Following 49ers Upset Win in Green Bay

Jan 23, 2022
Briana McDonald

49ers.com Contributor

It all came down to the fourth quarter.

After a slow start from the San Francisco 49ers, a series of dramatic plays helped push the underdog team to come out on top over the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers.

Down by a score with less than five minutes in the game, defensive lineman Jordan Willis blocked a punt by Corey Bojorquez. As the ball rolled to the inside of the 10 yard line, rookie safety Talanoa Hufangascooped it up and took it to the end zone to tie the game. Robbie Gould finished the game with a walk-off field goal, further perfecting his record of 20-for-20 on field goals in the playoffs, the best in NFL history.

Here's a list of some of the best tweets from around the league and fellow Bay Area teams as the 49ers head to the NFC Championship:

Advertising