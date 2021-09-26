Elijah Mitchell OUT, Trey Sermon Active; Packers Without Starting LT, CB

Trent Williams﻿, Deebo Samuel﻿, Brandon Aiyuk﻿, George Kittle﻿, Nick Bosa - these are just a handful of names who weren't on hand in the San Francisco 49ers 2020 Week 9 matchup against the Packers, when Green Bay posted a dominant 34-17 victory in the primetime matchup.

This time around, the 49ers will have a number of key starters available as the team looks to improve their record against Green Bay to 3-2 under head coach Kyle Shanahan.

One of the biggest question marks for San Francisco was its battered backfield as several running backs' statuses were in the air heading into the contest. Shanahan was "holding out hope" for Elijah Mitchell﻿, who was doubtful heading into the weekend while working through a shoulder injury but has officially been ruled OUT.

Trey Sermon﻿, who was in concussion protocol this week has been cleared for Sunday, is active against the Packers. He will lead a backfield that features several newcomers including Trenton Cannon as well as Kerryon Johnson﻿, who was activated from the team's practice squad on Saturday.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley will make his season debut on Sunday after missing the 49ers first two contests while working through a knee injury. Moseley is likely to get the start opposite ﻿Josh Norman﻿ to man Green Bay's explosive wideouts Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Meanwhile for Green Bay, Elgton Jenkins was officially ruled OUT on Saturday. Jenkins has manned Green Bay's left tackle spot to open the season with All-Pro veteran David Bakhtiari on PUP and was doubtful heading into the weekend while dealing with an ankle injury from Green Bay's Week 2 matchup.

With Jenkins out, the Packers will look to veteran Dennis Kelly or undrafted tackle Yosh Nijman to step up in Jenkins' place.

Additionally, the Packers announced on Sunday, starting cornerback Kevin King is ruled OUT with an illness. Eric Stokes is likely to get the start in King's absence, who was targeted four times in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions and allowed just one 5-yard catch on the day.