49ers Look for Fourth-Straight Postseason Win Over Packers

This year, the 49ers won't be on home turf. Rather, they will be traveling to the frozen tundra to take on their familiar foe at Lambeau Field in a game forecasted to have a wind chill of zero and possible snow.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan believes his team has greatly improved from their previous regular season matchup that ended in a loss of just two points.

"It's just nice to see when a team's executing better," Shanahan said. "When you feel like guys are practicing, playing better together as a unit. I think we're in a better spot now than we were at that time."

Preparation is key for the 49ers on their shortened week ahead of Saturday's Divisional Round. San Francisco resumed practices a day earlier than usual and assessed injuries to players such as Garoppolo, ﻿Fred Warner﻿, Ambry Thomas and Nick Bosa.