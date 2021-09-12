Trey Sermon, Josh Norman OUT vs. Lions; Full List of #SFvsDET Inactives

﻿Trey Sermon﻿'s NFL debut will have to take a backseat on Sunday as the running back is a healthy scratch for the season opener against the Detroit Lions. It's likely, given their special teams roles, ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿, ﻿Elijah Mitchell﻿ and ﻿JaMycal Hasty﻿ will share touches against Detroit.

As expected, ﻿Emmanuel Moseley﻿ is not active while dealing with a knee injury. Newcomer ﻿Josh Norman﻿ will also not play against Detroit as he continues to get acclimated with his new team after signing with San Francisco on Monday. The 49ers could look to rookie corners ﻿Deommodore Lenoir ﻿ and ﻿Ambry Thomas﻿ to make their first NFL starts this week opposite ﻿Jason Verrett﻿. Additionally, the team called up veteran corner ﻿Dontae Johnson﻿ on Sunday for added depth at the position.

﻿Kevin Givens﻿, who was questionable heading into Sunday with a hip injury, is active. Fellow defensive lineman ﻿Javon Kinlaw﻿ was listed as doubtful heading into Sunday and has officially been ruled out against the Lions. The former first-round pick has been dealing with a nagging knee injury that held him out of all but one of this week's practices.

As for the Lions, the team officially placed left tackle Taylor Decker on Injured Reserve with a finger injury. The team is likely to look to rookie tackle Penei Sewell to take snaps in his place.

Here's a full list of Sunday's inactives:

49ers

Lions