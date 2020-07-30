Five 49ers Land on NFL's Top 100 of 2020

Warner finished a standout sophomore campaign with the 49ers totaling 118 total tackles (89 solo) and registered three sacks, three forced fumbles, nine passes defended and an interception for a 46-yard touchdown. He also added an interception against Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV.

Making his first appearance on the yearly list, Warner emerged as one of the better coverage linebackers in the league in his first two NFL seasons. The former third-round pick's 78.5 coverage grade ranks 10th among qualifying linebackers, and his nine forced incompletions on 86 targets (including the playoffs) are the fourth-most of any linebacker in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. He's also registered 14 pass breakups and two interceptions over his young NFL career.