George Kittle Lands at No. 7 on NFL's Top 100

San Francisco's stud tight end rounds out the five members of the 49ers to land on the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2020. For the 10th consecutive year, current NFL players have voted to determine the league's Top 100 players. George Kittle cracked the Top 10, landing at No. 7 on the countdown.

Making a jump from last year's No. 29, Kittle started all 14 games in which he appeared and led the team in targets (107), receptions (85), yards (1,053) and tied with Kendrick Bourne for a team-high five touchdowns. The former fifth-round pick topped 1,000 receiving yards for the second-straight season with fewer targets in 2019 and became the first tight end in franchise history to register back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons (1,377 receiving yards in 2018). Earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors, Kittle also set the NFL record for the most receiving yards by a tight end in their first three NFL seasons (2,945 receiving yards).