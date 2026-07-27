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49ers Flag Marks Milestone with Inaugural Adult Flag Tournament

Jul 27, 2026 at 04:38 PM

Saturday, July 11 was a big day for 49ers Flag presented by Visa. Sixteen adult teams from across Northern California made their way to Morgan Hill Sports Complex for the first-ever 49ers Flag Adult Tournament, and by the end of the day, there was a new name in the record books.

Boss Tycoonz came in ranked #1 in California and they backed it up, taking home the title as the tournament's first-ever champions. Steven Young, just 18 years old, walked away with MVP honors.

The day was packed with energy, from custom jerseys and a towering championship trophy to tournament apparel and even a visit from Sourdough Sam. Former NFL players took the field alongside national team representatives from Afghanistan and Fiji, and several teams were made up of coaches and operators from the 49ers Flag youth leagues. Coming off the success of this tournament, the 49ers Flag team is looking forward to building on the momentum and growing 49ers Flag in the adult space.

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