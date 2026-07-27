49ers Flag Marks Milestone with Inaugural Adult Flag Tournament

Saturday, July 11 was a big day for 49ers Flag presented by Visa. Sixteen adult teams from across Northern California made their way to Morgan Hill Sports Complex for the first-ever 49ers Flag Adult Tournament, and by the end of the day, there was a new name in the record books.

Boss Tycoonz came in ranked #1 in California and they backed it up, taking home the title as the tournament's first-ever champions. Steven Young, just 18 years old, walked away with MVP honors.