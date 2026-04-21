Unlocking Potential: 49ers and Leeds celebrate student development, confidence, teamwork and skill progression

The Unlocking Potential program, supported by the 49ers, Leeds United, and NFL Foundations, celebrated its first year with a flag football event in Leeds after reaching over 1,200 youth and helping them build skills on and off the field.
The event marked the conclusion of the program's second 12-week delivery block, serving as a key milestone for participants who have been building their skills, confidence, and understanding of the game through structured coaching sessions.
A total of 127 participants, aged 9–11, from six partner primary schools took part in the festival, representing a growing network of schools engaged in the program across Leeds.
The festival was designed to combine competition with skill development, structured across two main components.
The first saw students compete in a tournament-style flag football competition, giving them the opportunity to apply what they've learned in a game environment. Teams from Beeston St Anthony's, Beeston Primary School, Asquith Primary School, Hunslet Moor Primary School, Middleton St Philip's Primary School, and Rothwell St Mary's Primary School took part, showcasing teamwork, communication, and resilience throughout the day.
Alongside the tournament, participants rotated through the NextGen Flag Football Athlete Challenges, a series of skill-based stations designed to test and measure individual performance. These challenges provided a platform to assess development, while also helping identify emerging talent within the program.
While the on-field activity was central to the day, the wider impact of the programme continues to extend beyond sport.
Unlocking Potential is designed to create inclusive environments where young people can build confidence, develop social skills, and stay engaged in physical activity. Events like this reinforce key programme outcomes, including teamwork, communication, and resilience, while also encouraging long-term participation in sport.
The festival also played an important role in strengthening relationships with partner schools and laying the foundation for future growth, as the programme continues to scale across the region.