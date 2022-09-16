Wilson Jr. 'It's Time to Go' as the 49ers Running Backs Work Through Injury

Mason and Davis-Price did not take snaps in last Sunday's contest, but it's unlikely that will be the case this week for the home opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. The duo showed a lot of promise in the preseason, leading the team in rushing yards in San Francisco's second preseason game versus the Minnesota Vikings. Mason average 6.2 yards per carry in that game, and Davis-Price ripped off a 14-yard run. With the shift in personnel, this may be the week both are unleashed.

"With injuries, they're going to have more opportunities to get some carries, but they have to grow up and get this experience while on the run," Shanahan said. "A lot more pressure will be on those guys, and we're going to have to pick it up as a group to help them out."

Wilson Jr. is eager to see these two dynamic and physical runners in action.

"You have to just absolutely not love football if you're watching them run the ball and don't get excited," Wilson Jr. said. "That's what they bring to the table, and that's what they're going to continue to bring to the table. I just can't wait to see those guys continue to flourish and become their own."

San Francisco will also turn to wide receiver Deebo Samuel for continued reinforcement in the ground game in addition to fullback Kyle Juszczyk. No. 19 accounted for nearly a third of the 49ers total rushing yards against the Chicago Bears and his rushing touchdown was the lone TD of the game.

To further bolster the depth of the group, the team also added former Indianapolis Colts 1,000-yard rusher Marlon Mack to the practice squad for depth earlier in the week.

Notes from Thursday's Practice: