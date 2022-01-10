What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following Week 18

Shanahan on if He Thought the Team had a Chance to Come Back from a 17-Point Deficit

No, I didn't (laughter). Yeah, you always do. It really helped scoring at the end of the second quarter, that was big. It helped winning the coin toss, which we haven't won many this year. So, it timed out right with that three points for us to start with it. Once that first drive in the third quarter happened, it was kind of "alright back to normal." They came out really well. I thought our D was playing really good. They were just so good. (Rams quarterback Matthew) Stafford was unbelievable on third down, especially in that first half. Offense, I think it took us a little bit to settle down, wanted to hit 'em with some play actions and stuff. Their front was just tough, but our guys settled down and did a hell of a job.