What the 49ers and Rams Had to Say Following Week 18

49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan on the Mood in the Locker Room after the Win
It was fun. It kind of led up the entire game, just trying to get back into it the way we did it, with how many guys were down and just how many guys had to step it up. I was just so proud of everybody in that locker room. They never stopped fighting and they had to - that's a really good team. I was just so proud of the guys.
Shanahan on if He Thought the Team had a Chance to Come Back from a 17-Point Deficit
No, I didn't (laughter). Yeah, you always do. It really helped scoring at the end of the second quarter, that was big. It helped winning the coin toss, which we haven't won many this year. So, it timed out right with that three points for us to start with it. Once that first drive in the third quarter happened, it was kind of "alright back to normal." They came out really well. I thought our D was playing really good. They were just so good. (Rams quarterback Matthew) Stafford was unbelievable on third down, especially in that first half. Offense, I think it took us a little bit to settle down, wanted to hit 'em with some play actions and stuff. Their front was just tough, but our guys settled down and did a hell of a job.
Shanahan on Jimmy Garoppolo's Week 18 Performance
Jimmy's always been pretty good at bouncing back from picks. It's tough when you're trying to run the ball a ton, so you don't get in too much of a rhythm. You're trying to do that when it happens. Gosh, he made some big plays. And then that one at the end, down in the red zone, that pick that happened between him and George Kittle, it was real tough. But to come back and lead us down there, how ever many yards it was close - I think it was a little over 80 to tie it up, send it to overtime, he was unbelievable.
Shanahan on if it Sounded like a Home Game at SoFi Stadium
It usually does here in LA, just the way the calls seem, it always has when we're here. It's so cool to go to opposing stadiums and see half of it red. I didn't know how it'd be here in SoFi, but the Coliseum was always some of the best experiences. Here, I didn't know what to expect because it was my first time here with fans, but when we came out at the beginning of the game and I saw the same thing that I saw at the Coliseum, it helped. That was pretty cool.
49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on How His Thumb Felt During the Game
It feels great. It feels great right now – after a win, of course. It got better as it (went on). Honestly, with injuries like that, your body's just learning and adapting the whole time. So early on, it was pretty numb, so it felt alright and then just got better and better as it went. I think my arm just kind of learned how to adapt to it.
Garoppolo on the Trying to Stay Even Keeled Throughout the Rollercoaster Matchup
A lot of emotions throughout the whole game. Just the ups and downs, getting off to a slow start and then coming back like we did. It took everything. We say that a lot of weeks, but this one really did. I felt it after the game. I know a lot of guys in that locker room did. It was worth it though. It was one of those games that you won't forget anytime soon.
Garoppolo on Jauan Jennings' Performance against the Rams
The moment's never too big for him, he's ready for it. Third downs, red zone, when his number is called – you just see it in the huddle, you see it in the guy's eyes when he is ready for it. Jauan never hesitates, never blinks. You love having a guy like that, especially in those crucial situations.
49ers Tight End George Kittle on Battling Back in the Second Half
It was a testament to the team. You never know who's going to make a play. We have a defense full of superstars. Nick Bosa is one of one. We were unfortunately without Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz stepped up. I know it started a bit slow, but he came out and did what he had to do to give us a chance to win. We have guys all over the field (who can make plays). Jimmy G came out and he threw for 300-plus yards and that's what we needed him to do today and he did it. Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, Elijah Mitchell and all our running backs were playing amazing. Everyone made plays today. Whether it was run game, pass game, special teams or defense, everybody played really well. Gameplan wasn't to start 17-0, but we came back and played through it.
49ers Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel on His Touchdown Throw
It started earlier in the game. Kyle (Shanahan) put the emphasis on getting around the edge early and you can see (Rams cornerback) Jalen (Ramsey) was the first one there when I got around the edge so we knew he was going to kind of bite. When we got down in the red zone Kyle was like "ok Deebo, make the throw" and then I went out there and made it happen.
49ers Linebacker Fred Warner on the Fans Making the Contest Feel like a Home Game
I think it might have been the second half and we're on a TV timeout and the ref's standing there and he's like, "man, who set this up for you guys to have this many fans out here." And I was like, "I don't know. But this feels like a home game." (The fans) came up big at the end there. You felt it. It felt like a home game.
49ers Cornerback Ambry Thomas on this Game-Winning Interception
We were in cover three and I just played my responsibility. I knew I had to stay on top of (Rams wide receiver) Odell (Beckham Jr.) since he was the only threat I had on my side. Three deep, so just needed to do my job, seeing the ball and go get the ball. It felt great. I'm just happy we're fortunate enough to go to the playoffs.
Go on the field with the 49ers after the team's Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Rams and stamped their ticket to the playoffs.
Rams Head Coach Sean McVay's Opening Statement
Tough one today. Our guys came out ready to go. We've just got to finish. Credit the Niners. They made more plays than we did at the end. We'll move forward the right way. But this was a tough one today.
McVay on the Performance of the 49ers Defensive Line
They did a good job. They got after us a little bit.
McVay on what the Rams will Take Away from the Week 18 Loss
I think you've got to look at each play as its own entity. If we end up making a couple plays in that last drive, this is a totally different tenor and temperature of the conversation, but we've got to be able to do it. Not going to make excuses. We'll go back to work and we'll get this thing figured out.
Rams Quarterback Matthew Stafford on the Overtime Loss
We took the lead late (in the second half), had a chance. Obviously didn't end the game with the ball like we could have. We had a chance there at the end of the game. I thought our guys did a great job communicating. It was a tough environment for us to communicate in really the whole second half. Our guys did a nice job, and we got that lead back. Just didn't finish it the way we can on offense. Had we gotten a first down, that game probably would have been over.
Stafford on How Many 49ers Faithful were at SoFi Stadium
They did a nice job showing up. That's for sure.
Rams Cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the Success of the 49ers Run Game
I don't know. We've got to watch the film. But it seemed like they were running it more in the second half.
Rams Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp on Losing to the 49ers in Overtime
The end of the game is what it is. We have to do a better job finishing.