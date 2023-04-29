Updated List of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks Following Trade

Apr 29, 2023 at 10:30 AM
The San Francisco 49ers entered the 2023 NFL Draft with 11 total selections in the third through seventh rounds. On Day 2, the team traded up to No. 87 in the third round, sending three picks to the Minnesota Vikings in the deal.

The 49ers dealt picks No. 102, 164 and 222 to the Vikings.

Below is the full updated list of the 49ers 2023 NFL Draft picks:

  • Round 3, Pick 87 (via MIN): S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State
  • Round 3, Pick 99: K Jake Moody, Michigan
  • Round 3, Pick 101: TE Cameron Latu, Alabama
  • Round 5, Pick 155
  • Round 5, Pick 173 (via MIA)
  • Round 6, Pick 216 (Compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 247
  • Round 7, Pick 253 (Compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 255 (Compensatory)

Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft will be held on Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.

San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Class 

Check out the new names on the 49ers roster, in order of where they were taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

S Ji'Ayir Brown
1 / 9
Barry Reeger/AP
S Ji'Ayir Brown
2 / 9

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
S Ji'Ayir Brown
3 / 9

S Ji'Ayir Brown

Darron Cummings/AP
K Jake Moody
4 / 9

K Jake Moody

Al Goldis/AP
K Jake Moody
5 / 9

K Jake Moody

Jose Juarez/AP
K Jake Moody
6 / 9

K Jake Moody

Doug McSchooler/AP
TE Cameron Latu
7 / 9

TE Cameron Latu

Vasha Hunt/AP
TE Cameron Latu
8 / 9

TE Cameron Latu

Butch Dill/AP
TE Cameron Latu
9 / 9

TE Cameron Latu

Tyler Kaufman/AP
