Updated List of the San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks Following Trade

The San Francisco 49ers entered the 2023 NFL Draft with 11 total selections in the third through seventh rounds. On Day 2, the team traded up to No. 87 in the third round, sending three picks to the Minnesota Vikings in the deal.
The 49ers dealt picks No. 102, 164 and 222 to the Vikings.
Below is the full updated list of the 49ers 2023 NFL Draft picks:
- Round 3, Pick 87 (via MIN): S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State
- Round 3, Pick 99: K Jake Moody, Michigan
- Round 3, Pick 101: TE Cameron Latu, Alabama
- Round 5, Pick 155
- Round 5, Pick 173 (via MIA)
- Round 6, Pick 216 (Compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 247
- Round 7, Pick 253 (Compensatory)
- Round 7, Pick 255 (Compensatory)
Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft will be held on Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.
