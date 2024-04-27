 Skip to main content
Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 27, 2024 at 05:00 AM
Briana McDonald

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue what they began on Thursday. To recap, the 49ers selected WR Ricky Pearsall, CB Renardo Green and OL Dominick Puni in the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 49ers enter Saturday with six-total picks in Rounds 4-7. Here's a list of the top remaining players available for Day 3, according to Daniel Jeremiah's list of top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class.

To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.

Player Position School
Christian Jones OT Texas
Brandon Dorlus DT Oregon
Tanner McLachlan TE Arizona
Ja'Tavion Sanders TE Texas
Mohamed Kamara EDGE Colorado State
Kris Abrams-Draine CB Missouri
Cedric Gray LB North Carolina
Troy Franklin WR Oregon
Jaden Hicks S Washington State
Ray Davis RB Kentucky
Theo Johnson TE Penn State
Jared Wiley TE TCU
T.J. Tampa CB Iowa State
Josh Newton CB TCU
Spencer Rattler QB South Carolina
Will Shipley RB Clemson
Devontez Walker WR North Carolina
Malik Washington WR Virginia
Jaylen Wright RB Tennessee
Dominique Hampton S Washingon
Mason McCormick IOL South Dakota State
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger IOL Georgia
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. CB Louisville
Bucky Irving RB Oregon
Nehemiah Pritchett CB Auburn
Austin Booker EDGE Kansas
Hunter Nourzad IOL Penn State
DJ James CB Auburn
Decamerion Richardson CB Mississippi State
Edefuan Ulofoshio LB Washington
Cedric Johnson EDGE Mississippi
Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson
Mekhi Wingo DT LSU
Javon Solomon EDGE Troy
Drake Nugent IOL Michigan
JD Bertrand LB Notre Dame
Isaac Guerendo RB Louisville
Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin
Cade Stover TE Ohio State
Brenden Rice WR USC
Jacob Cowing WR Arizona
Javon Baker WR UCF
Jordan Jefferson DT LSU
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson S Texas Tech
Malik Mustapha S Wake Forest
Khristian Boyd DT Northern Iowa
Gabe Hall DT Baylor
Xavier Thomas EDGE Clemson
Tanor Bortolini IOL Wisconsin
Trey Taylor S Air Force
Layden Robinson IOL Texas A&M
Blake Watson RB Memphis
Jamari Thrash WR Louisville
M.J. Devonshire CB Pittsburgh
Jordan Magee LB Temple
Gabriel Murphy EDGE UCLA
Jaylin Simpson S Auburn
Sione Vaki RB Utah

