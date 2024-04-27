Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue what they began on Thursday. To recap, the 49ers selected WR Ricky Pearsall, CB Renardo Green and OL Dominick Puni in the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft.
The 49ers enter Saturday with six-total picks in Rounds 4-7. Here's a list of the top remaining players available for Day 3, according to Daniel Jeremiah's list of top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class.
To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.
|Player
|Position
|School
|Christian Jones
|OT
|Texas
|Brandon Dorlus
|DT
|Oregon
|Tanner McLachlan
|TE
|Arizona
|Ja'Tavion Sanders
|TE
|Texas
|Mohamed Kamara
|EDGE
|Colorado State
|Kris Abrams-Draine
|CB
|Missouri
|Cedric Gray
|LB
|North Carolina
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|Oregon
|Jaden Hicks
|S
|Washington State
|Ray Davis
|RB
|Kentucky
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|Penn State
|Jared Wiley
|TE
|TCU
|T.J. Tampa
|CB
|Iowa State
|Josh Newton
|CB
|TCU
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|South Carolina
|Will Shipley
|RB
|Clemson
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|North Carolina
|Malik Washington
|WR
|Virginia
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|Tennessee
|Dominique Hampton
|S
|Washingon
|Mason McCormick
|IOL
|South Dakota State
|Sedrick Van Pran-Granger
|IOL
|Georgia
|Jarvis Brownlee Jr.
|CB
|Louisville
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|Oregon
|Nehemiah Pritchett
|CB
|Auburn
|Austin Booker
|EDGE
|Kansas
|Hunter Nourzad
|IOL
|Penn State
|DJ James
|CB
|Auburn
|Decamerion Richardson
|CB
|Mississippi State
|Edefuan Ulofoshio
|LB
|Washington
|Cedric Johnson
|EDGE
|Mississippi
|Jeremiah Trotter Jr.
|LB
|Clemson
|Mekhi Wingo
|DT
|LSU
|Javon Solomon
|EDGE
|Troy
|Drake Nugent
|IOL
|Michigan
|JD Bertrand
|LB
|Notre Dame
|Isaac Guerendo
|RB
|Louisville
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|Wisconsin
|Cade Stover
|TE
|Ohio State
|Brenden Rice
|WR
|USC
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|Arizona
|Javon Baker
|WR
|UCF
|Jordan Jefferson
|DT
|LSU
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|S
|Texas Tech
|Malik Mustapha
|S
|Wake Forest
|Khristian Boyd
|DT
|Northern Iowa
|Gabe Hall
|DT
|Baylor
|Xavier Thomas
|EDGE
|Clemson
|Tanor Bortolini
|IOL
|Wisconsin
|Trey Taylor
|S
|Air Force
|Layden Robinson
|IOL
|Texas A&M
|Blake Watson
|RB
|Memphis
|Jamari Thrash
|WR
|Louisville
|M.J. Devonshire
|CB
|Pittsburgh
|Jordan Magee
|LB
|Temple
|Gabriel Murphy
|EDGE
|UCLA
|Jaylin Simpson
|S
|Auburn
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|Utah