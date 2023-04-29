Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue what they began on Friday. To recap, the 49ers selected safety Ji'Ayir Brown with the 87th-overall pick, kicker Jake Moody with the 99th-overall pick and tight end Cameron Latu with the 101st-overall pick in the draft on Day 2.
The 49ers enter Saturday with six-total picks in Rounds 5-7. Here's a list of the top remaining players available for Day 3, according to Daniel Jeremiah's list of top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class.
To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.
|Player
|Position
|School
|Luke Musgrave
|TE
|Oregon State
|Kelee Ringo
|CB
|Georgia
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|DT
|Northwestern
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Ohio State
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Utah
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Wisconsin
|KJ Henry
|EDGE
|Clemson
|Tyler Steen
|IOL
|Alabama
|Darius Rush
|CB
|South Carolina
|Henry To'oTo'o
|LB
|Alabama
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Texas
|Chandler Zavala
|IOL
|N.C. State
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Purdue
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Maryland
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|BYU
|Nick Saldiveri
|OT
|Old Dominion
|Jake Haener
|QB
|Fresno State
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|BYU
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Texas A&M
|Jose Ramirez
|EDGE
|Eastern Michigan
|Sidy Sow
|IOL
|Eastern Michigan
|Josh Whyle
|TE
|Cincinnati
|Terell Smith
|CB
|Minnesota
|Daniel Scott
|S
|California
|Scott Matlock
|DT
|Boise State
|Cameron Young
|DT
|Mississippi State
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Cincinnati
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Maryland
|Chamarri Conner
|CB
|Virginia Tech
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Florida State
|Jalen Redmond
|DT
|Oklahoma
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Oregon
|DeWayne McBride
|RB
|UAB
|Luke Wypler
|IOL
|Ohio State
|A.T. Perry
|WR
|Wake Forest
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|Northwestern
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|Cincinnati
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Clemson
|SirVocea Dennis
|LB
|Pittsburgh
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Illinois
|Payne Durham
|TE
|Purdue
|Will Mallory
|TE
|Miami
|Carrington Valentine
|CB
|Kentucky
|Nick Hampton
|EDGE
|Appalachian State
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Auburn
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Oklahoma
|Cory Trice Jr.
|CB
|Purdue
|Warren McClendon
|OT
|Georgia
|Darrell Luter Jr.
|CB
|South Alabama
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Mississippi
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Virginia
|BJ Thompson
|EDGE
|Stephen F. Austin State
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|UCLA
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Nebraska