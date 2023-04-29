Top Players Available for Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:00 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The San Francisco 49ers look to continue what they began on Friday. To recap, the 49ers selected safety Ji'Ayir Brown with the 87th-overall pick, kicker Jake Moody with the 99th-overall pick and tight end Cameron Latu with the 101st-overall pick in the draft on Day 2.

The 49ers enter Saturday with six-total picks in Rounds 5-7. Here's a list of the top remaining players available for Day 3, according to Daniel Jeremiah's list of top prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class.

To follow along with exclusive interviews with 49ers draft picks, members of the front office and more, visit 49ers.com/draft.

Table inside Article
PlayerPositionSchool
Luke MusgraveTEOregon State
Kelee RingoCBGeorgia
Adetomiwa AdebaworeDTNorthwestern
Dawand JonesOTOhio State
Clark Phillips IIICBUtah
Nick HerbigLBWisconsin
KJ HenryEDGEClemson
Tyler SteenIOLAlabama
Darius RushCBSouth Carolina
Henry To'oTo'oLBAlabama
Israel AbanikandaRBPittsburgh
Roschon JohnsonRBTexas
Chandler ZavalaIOLN.C. State
Charlie JonesWRPurdue
Jaelyn DuncanOTMaryland
Jaren HallQBBYU
Nick SaldiveriOTOld Dominion
Jake HaenerQBFresno State
Blake FreelandOTBYU
Antonio JohnsonSTexas A&M
Jose RamirezEDGEEastern Michigan
Sidy SowIOLEastern Michigan
Josh WhyleTECincinnati
Terell SmithCBMinnesota
Daniel ScottSCalifornia
Scott MatlockDTBoise State
Cameron YoungDTMississippi State
Tyler ScottWRCincinnati
Jakorian BennettCBMaryland
Chamarri ConnerCBVirginia Tech
Jammie RobinsonSFlorida State
Jalen RedmondDTOklahoma
Noah SewellLBOregon
DeWayne McBrideRBUAB
Luke WyplerIOLOhio State
A.T. PerryWRWake Forest
Cameron MitchellCBNorthwestern
Ivan Pace Jr.LBCincinnati
Davis AllenTEClemson
SirVocea DennisLBPittsburgh
Chase BrownRBIllinois
Payne DurhamTEPurdue
Will MalloryTEMiami
Carrington ValentineCBKentucky
Nick HamptonEDGEAppalachian State
Owen PappoeLBAuburn
Eric GrayRBOklahoma
Cory Trice Jr.CBPurdue
Warren McClendonOTGeorgia
Darrell Luter Jr.CBSouth Alabama
Zach EvansRBMississippi
Dontayvion WicksWRVirginia
BJ ThompsonEDGEStephen F. Austin State
Dorian Thompson-RobinsonQBUCLA
Trey PalmerWRNebraska

Related Content

news

Full List of San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Draft Picks

A comprehensive look at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 draft class.

news

49ers Select TE Cameron Latu with the No. 101 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the No. 101 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Alabama tight end Cameron Latu.

news

49ers Select K Jake Moody with the No. 99 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the No. 99 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Michigan kicker Jake Moody.

news

49ers Select S Ji'Ayir Brown with the No. 87 Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

With the No. 87 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers have selected Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown.

news

Analyzing Draft Day 1 Moves Around the NFC West | 1st & 10

From trades in the NFC West to 49ers draft strategy, here's your full recap of Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.

news

NFC West Round-Up: Players Taken Around the Division in Round One

With the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams not picking on Day 1 of the draft, here's a recap of the picks by the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks.

news

NFC West and NFC South Tied in QBs Taken No. 1 Overall

With the selection of quarterback Bryce Young, the NFC West and NFC South each have two QBs in the division taken No. 1 overall.

news

Top Players Available for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft

The 49ers own three picks in Round 3. Here's a list of the top players left on the board ahead of Day 2.

news

How John Lynch Identifies a 'Niner' in Draft Prospects

Find out how general manager John Lynch and 49ers personnel decide what makes a player a "Niner" during their draft analysis.

news

By the Numbers: How 49ers 2022 Draft Class Fared Their Rookie Season

Let's take a look at the contributions of the San Francisco 49ers 2022 draft class during their rookie season.

news

Jauan Jennings, Brock Purdy Among 49ers Notable Seventh-Round Draftees

The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make four selections in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Take a look at the team's history of success in the seventh round.

Advertising