Top Performers From 49ers Dominant Win Over Jaguars

﻿Kevin Givens﻿ - 84.0 Overall Grade

Givens appeared in 15 snaps and registered two quarterback pressures (one hit, one hurry) and one run stop.

﻿Brandon Aiyuk﻿ - 83.7 Overall Grade

Aiyuk is coming off of one of his best performance of the season, in which his overall grade leads the entire 49ers offense. Aiyuk caught all seven of his targets for 85 yards and a score, his third of the season. Aiyuk has helped make his quarterback look good, giving ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ a 145.6 passer rating when targeting Aiyuk over the last three games.

﻿George Kittle﻿ - 83.0 Overall Grade

San Francisco's tight end caught all four of his targets on Sunday for 34 yards and a touchdown. Kittle has caught a touchdown pass in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.

﻿Azeez Al-Shaair﻿ - 82.4 Overall Grade

Al-Shaair continues to string along impressive outings. On Sunday, the linebacker registered one quarterback pressure and allowed just one catch for six yards in coverage.

﻿Trent Williams﻿ - 80.1 Overall Grade

Once again, Williams has been stout in pass protection, not allowing a single quarterback pressure on the day. Despite not catching his first NFL target, that would have went for a touchdown, Williams' 97.6 overall grade is still the highest of any player in the NFL.

Honorable Mentions

Garoppolo completed 16-of-22 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. His 85.7 overall grade over the last four weeks is the highest of any starting quarterback in the NFL.