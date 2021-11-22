Top Performers From 49ers Dominant Win Over Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off of a commanding 30-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars where the team was able to control all aspects of the game en route to their second-straight victory. While most eyes were on the performance of San Francisco's offense, the 49ers defense has held their opponents to under 10 points in back-to-back games, while also helping the team win the turnover battle.
Jeff Deeney of Pro Football Focus highlighted several players of note coming off of Sunday's victory. Here's who stood out:
Josh Norman - 89.6 Overall Grade
Norman not only earned San Francisco's highest grade on defense against the Jaguars, but the highest overall grade on the team. He allowed just one catch on three targets for 15 yards. He also recorded a pass breakup. His forced fumble against Jaguars wide receiver Laviksa Shenault Jr. marked his sixth on the year as he currently has the most forced fumbles in the NFL and the second most by a member of the 49ers in a single season since Roy Baker (8 – 1996).
Talanoa Hufanga - 88.4 Overall Grade
San Francisco's rookie safety has landed amongst the 49ers top performers for the second time in back-to-back weeks. Hufanga played in 16 snaps and notched two stops and did not allow a catch on his one target.
Kevin Givens - 84.0 Overall Grade
Givens appeared in 15 snaps and registered two quarterback pressures (one hit, one hurry) and one run stop.
Brandon Aiyuk - 83.7 Overall Grade
Aiyuk is coming off of one of his best performance of the season, in which his overall grade leads the entire 49ers offense. Aiyuk caught all seven of his targets for 85 yards and a score, his third of the season. Aiyuk has helped make his quarterback look good, giving Jimmy Garoppolo a 145.6 passer rating when targeting Aiyuk over the last three games.
George Kittle - 83.0 Overall Grade
San Francisco's tight end caught all four of his targets on Sunday for 34 yards and a touchdown. Kittle has caught a touchdown pass in three consecutive games for the first time in his career.
Azeez Al-Shaair - 82.4 Overall Grade
Al-Shaair continues to string along impressive outings. On Sunday, the linebacker registered one quarterback pressure and allowed just one catch for six yards in coverage.
Trent Williams - 80.1 Overall Grade
Once again, Williams has been stout in pass protection, not allowing a single quarterback pressure on the day. Despite not catching his first NFL target, that would have went for a touchdown, Williams' 97.6 overall grade is still the highest of any player in the NFL.
Honorable Mentions
Garoppolo completed 16-of-22 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. His 85.7 overall grade over the last four weeks is the highest of any starting quarterback in the NFL.
Bosa finished the day with a team-high five quarterback pressures that included two sacks, one hit and two hurries.
Samuel finished the contest with just one reception for 15 yards but led the 49ers in the ground game. The wide receiver amassed eight rushes for a career-high 79 yards and a touchdown. Four of Samuel's eight carries resulted in first downs. Of his 79 rushing yards, 49 came after contact. Samuel averaged an impressive 6.13 yards per carry after contact on Sunday.
Key recorded three quarterback pressures in just 12 pass rushes, including a sack, a hit and a hurry.
Jennings played a career-high 33 snaps against the Jaguars on Sunday. His 88.8 run blocking grade was the highest given to a 49ers wide receiver since Week 5 of the 2019 season (Samuel - 91.6).