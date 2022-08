On this day in The Bay, The Beatles held their final live concert in 1966 at Candlestick Park, the 49ers home field from 1971-2013.

The "Fab Four" played 11 songs in a 30-minute set before being whisked away by a Loomis armored car. About 25,000 fans paid between $4 and $6.50 to see the show. The Beatles last song in front of a live audience was "Long Tall Sally."