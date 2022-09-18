This Day in The Bay: Steve Young Leads 49ers to Victory Over the Rams

Sep 18, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
091322-49ers-Rams-UK-FB

September 18, 1994

On this day in The Bay, Quarterback Steve Young provided a spectacular air and ground show in the 49ers 34-19 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Young completed 31-of-39 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for 23 yards and two scores. Jerry Rice was the recipient of 11 passes for 147 yards, and John Taylor grabbed seven for 103 yards. Young had one of his best seasons in 1994, throwing for 35 touchdowns and completing over 70 percent of his passes. He led the 49ers to a 13-3 regular season mark and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXIX.

