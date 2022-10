On this day, Gordy Soltau kicked four field goals in the 49ers 33-30 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Soltau doubled as a kicker and receiver. He retired in 1958 as the 49ers career scoring leader (since broken) with 644 points. Former team president Lou Spadia dubbed Soltau, "The Rams Killer," because he played his best games against the southern rivals.