On this day, running back Roger Craig hauled in 12 passes from Joe Montana for 167 yards as the 49ers defeated the Atlanta Falcons, 38-17.

Montana connected with Craig for a 46-yard score in the first quarter and finished the game with 429 passing yards and five touchdowns. In 1985, Craig became the first player in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards receiving and 1,000 yards rushing in a single season.