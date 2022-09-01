This Day in The Bay: Ray Norton Competes in Olympic Games

Sep 01, 2022 at 01:00 AM
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
083122-Ray-Norton-FB

September 1, 1960

On this day, San Francisco 49ers running back Ray Norton competed in the 100-meter finals at the Olympic Games in Rome.

Norton attended Oakland's McClymonds High School and San Jose State University before being drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 1960 NFL Draft. He was considered the fastest man in the world in 1959 after clocking a 100-meter time of 10.1 seconds. He finished sixth in both the 100 and 200-meter finals in Rome. Norton was with the 49ers for the 1960 and 1961 seasons.

49ers with Olympic Ties

With the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro starting on Aug. 5. Take a look at Olympians with connections to the 49ers.

Carter a member of the 49ers from 1984-1992. Won the silver medal for the shot put.
1 / 10

Carter a member of the 49ers from 1984-1992. Won the silver medal for the shot put.

Daughter of Michael Carter. Michelle has taken place in the shot put at the past two Summer Olympics in Beijing and Athens. UPDATE: Carter threw a personal best and a new American Record en route to a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.
2 / 10

Daughter of Michael Carter. Michelle has taken place in the shot put at the past two Summer Olympics in Beijing and Athens. UPDATE: Carter threw a personal best and a new American Record en route to a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games.

Hayes was a member of the 49ers in 1975. Hayes won the gold medal in 100-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay.
3 / 10

Hayes was a member of the 49ers in 1975. Hayes won the gold medal in 100-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay.

Kelly the wife of defensive lineman Matt who spent one season in San Francisco, took part in the heptathlon at the Olympics.
4 / 10

Kelly the wife of defensive lineman Matt who spent one season in San Francisco, took part in the heptathlon at the Olympics.

Nehemiah spent three seasons with the 49ers. Denied a chance to run in the 110-meter hurdles at the Olympics because of a 64-nation boycott.
5 / 10

Nehemiah spent three seasons with the 49ers. Denied a chance to run in the 110-meter hurdles at the Olympics because of a 64-nation boycott.

Norton who spent two seasons in San Francisco participated in the 1960 Summer Games in the 100 and 200-meter dashes as well as the 4x100-meter relay.
6 / 10

Norton who spent two seasons in San Francisco participated in the 1960 Summer Games in the 100 and 200-meter dashes as well as the 4x100-meter relay.

Before shifting his focus to football and beginning his career in San Francisco, Okoye was an olympian for Great Britain in the discus throw.
7 / 10

Before shifting his focus to football and beginning his career in San Francisco, Okoye was an olympian for Great Britain in the discus throw.

Before a two-year stint with the 49ers, Owens qualified and ran in the 110-meter hurdles.
8 / 10

Before a two-year stint with the 49ers, Owens qualified and ran in the 110-meter hurdles.

Former wide receiver Mike Sherrard's mother, Cherrie, originally known as Cherrie Mae Parrish, qualified and ran in the 80-meter hurdles.
9 / 10

Former wide receiver Mike Sherrard's mother, Cherrie, originally known as Cherrie Mae Parrish, qualified and ran in the 80-meter hurdles.

The father-in-law of former 49ers wide receiver Ed McCaffrey participated in the 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay. He took home the silver medal in the 100-meter dash.
10 / 10

The father-in-law of former 49ers wide receiver Ed McCaffrey participated in the 100-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay. He took home the silver medal in the 100-meter dash.

