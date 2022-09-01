This Day in The Bay: Ray Norton Competes in Olympic Games

Norton attended Oakland's McClymonds High School and San Jose State University before being drafted by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 1960 NFL Draft. He was considered the fastest man in the world in 1959 after clocking a 100-meter time of 10.1 seconds. He finished sixth in both the 100 and 200-meter finals in Rome. Norton was with the 49ers for the 1960 and 1961 seasons.