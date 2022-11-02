This Day in The Bay: Perry Rushes for 174 Yards at Kezar Stadium

Nov 02, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
110222-TDB-FB

November 2, 1958

On this day, future Pro Football Hall of Famer, San Francisco 49ers fullback Joe Perry, rushed for 174 yards on 13 carries in the 49ers 24-21 win over the Detroit Lions at Kezar Stadium.

Perry recorded a 73-yard run just before halftime to give San Francisco a 17-7 advantage. After suffering six turnovers, the 49ers fell behind Detroit 21-17 in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Y.A. Tittle saved the 49ers day by connecting on a 32-yard scoring pass to halfback Hugh McElhenny for the game-winning touchdown.

Related Content

news

This Day in The Bay: Kilmer Passes, Rushes and Catches Football vs. Colts

On this day, Billy Kilmer became the first NFL player to record three passing attempts, three rushing attempts, and three receptions in a single game.

news

This Day in The Bay: Washington and Brodie Combine for 160 Yards

On this day, 49ers wide receiver Gene Washington and quarterback John Brodie combined for 160 yards through the air in San Francisco's 27-10 win over the New England Patriots.

news

This Day in The Bay: Nedney Scores Every Point in 49ers Victory Over Buccaneers

On this day, 49ers kicker Joe Nedney supplied all of San Francisco's points in a 15-10 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

news

This Day in The Bay: Washington Scores in Opening Kickoff vs. Falcons

On this day, 49ers running back Vic Washington sprinted 98 yards to score with the opening kickoff in the 49ers 45-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

news

This Day in The Bay: Soltau Emerges as a One-Man Scoring Machine vs. Rams

On this day, 49ers wide receiver Gordy Soltau emerged as a one-man scoring machine in a 44-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: 49ers vs. Rams Week 8

Broadcast and streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

news

This Day in The Bay: McNeil Records 65-Yard Score in 49ers Win vs. Lions

On this day, Clifton McNeil hauled in nine of John Brodie's passes for 143 yards and a 65-yard score in the 49ers 14-7 win over the Detroit Lions.

news

This Day in The Bay: Tory Nixon's First-Career Pick-Six

On this day, 49ers defensive back Tory Nixon returned the first interception of his career 88 yards for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers.

news

This Day in The Bay: Barker Notches 4.0 Sacks vs. Rams

On this day, 49ers defensive end Roy Barker posted 4.0 sacks in San Francisco's 28-10 victory over the St. Louis Rams at the TWA Dome.

news

This Day in The Bay: Bill McPherson's Birthday

On this day, Bill McPherson was born in Santa Clara, CA.

news

Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Chiefs vs. 49ers Week 7

Streaming information for the San Francisco 49ers matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's® Stadium.

Advertising