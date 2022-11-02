This Day in The Bay: Perry Rushes for 174 Yards at Kezar Stadium

November 2, 1958
On this day, future Pro Football Hall of Famer, San Francisco 49ers fullback Joe Perry, rushed for 174 yards on 13 carries in the 49ers 24-21 win over the Detroit Lions at Kezar Stadium.
Perry recorded a 73-yard run just before halftime to give San Francisco a 17-7 advantage. After suffering six turnovers, the 49ers fell behind Detroit 21-17 in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Y.A. Tittle saved the 49ers day by connecting on a 32-yard scoring pass to halfback Hugh McElhenny for the game-winning touchdown.