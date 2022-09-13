This Day in The Bay: Perry, Nomellini Enshrined at HOF

September 13, 1969

On this day, running back Joe Perry and defensive tackle Leo Nomellini became the first 49ers enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

San Francisco signed Perry in 1948 after watching him score five touchdowns in a game for the Alameda Naval Station military football team. He was the first NFL player to run for over 1,000 yards for back-to-back years (1953-1954) and accumulated 9,723 rushing yards during his career.