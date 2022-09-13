This Day in The Bay: Perry, Nomellini Enshrined at HOF

Sep 13, 2022 at 04:00 PM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
091322-49ers-HOF-UK-FB

September 13, 1969

On this day, running back Joe Perry and defensive tackle Leo Nomellini became the first 49ers enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

San Francisco signed Perry in 1948 after watching him score five touchdowns in a game for the Alameda Naval Station military football team. He was the first NFL player to run for over 1,000 yards for back-to-back years (1953-1954) and accumulated 9,723 rushing yards during his career.

Nomellini was the 49ers first-ever NFL draft pick in 1950. In 14 seasons, Nomellini never missed a single game and was named to 10 Pro Bowl teams. For the league's 50th Anniversary, the NFL named Nomellini it's all-time best defensive tackle.

