This Day in The Bay: Patrick Willis' First Career Interception

The Seattle Seahawks held a 20-13 advantage over the 49ers at Qwest Field and threatened to score again after driving to the 49ers 24-yard line in the third quarter. Instead, Willis nabbed Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck's pass and returned it 86 yards to score, the longest interception return by a linebacker in 49ers history. Willis's pick-six was a dramatic game-changer. Rather than allowing Seattle to take a two-score lead, the touchdown tied the game at 20-20. Joe Nedney's 40-yard field goal in overtime gave San Francisco a 33-30 win.