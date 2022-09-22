This Day in The Bay: Milt McColl's Only Career Touchdown

Sep 22, 2022 at 01:00 AM
sf-logo.png
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
by San Francisco 49ers Staff  & Briana McDonald
092222-TDH-UK-FB

September 22, 1985

On this day, 49ers linebacker Milt McColl returned a fumble 28 yards to score his only career touchdown in the 49ers 34-10 win over the Los Angeles Raiders at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum.

McColl joined the 49ers as a free agent out of Stanford University in 1981. He spent seven years with the 49ers, from 1981-1987, and earned Super Bowl rings as a member of the 1981 and 1984 championship teams. At Super Bowl XVI he recorded a clutch fumble recovery in the closing minutes of the first half.

