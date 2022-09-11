This Day in The Bay: Mike Nolan's First Game as 49ers Head Coach

On this day in The Bay, Mike Nolan picked up a victory in his first game as an NFL head coach as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the St. Louis Rams 28-25.

For Nolan, it was a satisfying win after a long history with the 49ers. He worked as a 49ers ball boy when his father, Dick Nolan, coached the club from 1968-1975. 30 years later, Mike assumed the 49ers head coaching position and remembered his father's sense of style by wearing a specially designed Reebok suit on game day. He compiled an 18-37 record during four seasons as the 49ers skipper.