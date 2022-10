On this day, rookie running back Hugh McElhenny set a team mark carrying seven times for 170 yards and averaging over 24 yards per attempt in just his second NFL game.

He ran an 89-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and caught a 33-yard scoring pass from Y.A. Tittle in the fourth quarter as the 49ers defeated the Dallas Texans, 37-14. After the 1952 season, McElhenny was named NFL Rookie of the Year and Sport Magazine's NFL Player of the Year.