This Day in The Bay: Kilmer Rushes for 100+ Yards and Four Touchdowns

October 15, 1961
On this day, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Billy Kilmer rushed for 115 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Kilmer completed the finest three-game running stint in 49ers history. Operating out of the shotgun formation, Kilmer ran for eight touchdowns and became the first 49ers player to rush for over 100 yards in three-straight games. Kilmer joined the 49ers in 1961 as a first-round draft pick from UCLA and was one of the catalysts behind the success of the shotgun formation.