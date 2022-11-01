This Day in The Bay: Kilmer Passes, Rushes and Catches Football vs. Colts

On this day, San Francisco 49ers triple-threat running back Billy Kilmer became the first NFL player to record three passing attempts, three rushing attempts, and three receptions in a single game.

Kilmer played mostly as a receiver in the game, catching six passes from quarterback John Brodie for 57 against the Baltimore Colts. Kilmer also rushed for 15 yards on six carries and completed one of three passing attempts for 11 yards. The 49ers selected Kilmer as a quarterback out of UCLA in the first round of the 1961 NFL Draft. As a rookie, he rushed for 10 touchdowns and averaged 5.3 yards per carry.