This Day in The Bay: Joe Staley's Birthday

August 30, 1984
On this day, 49ers legend Joe Staley was born in Rockford, Michigan.
The 49ers selected Staley out of Central Michigan in the first round (28th overall) of the 2007 NFL draft. He started every game as a rookie. In high school, the 6-5, 315-pound Staley played tight end and was a sprinter on the track team. The 49ers used his pass-catching skill in a 20-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in 2011 when quarterback Alex Smith connected with Staley on a 17-yard dart for a first down. It was his first NFL reception. Staley earned four straight Pro Bowls berths from 2011-2014.