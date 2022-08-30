This Day in The Bay: Joe Staley's Birthday

The 49ers selected Staley out of Central Michigan in the first round (28th overall) of the 2007 NFL draft. He started every game as a rookie. In high school, the 6-5, 315-pound Staley played tight end and was a sprinter on the track team. The 49ers used his pass-catching skill in a 20-10 victory over the Cleveland Browns in 2011 when quarterback Alex Smith connected with Staley on a 17-yard dart for a first down. It was his first NFL reception. Staley earned four straight Pro Bowls berths from 2011-2014.